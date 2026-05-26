U.S. Marines with the Marine Forces Reserve Band perform at The National WWII Museum during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 30, 2026. U.s Marines, Sailors and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 00:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008678
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-NH922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738318
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sail 250 New Orleans: U.S. Marines perform at The National WWII Museum during Sail 250, by LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.