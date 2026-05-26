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    Sail 250 New Orleans: Wreath Laying Ceremony

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines hold a wreath laying ceremony during Sail 250 New Orleans, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Ceremony in Slidell, Louisiana, May 30, 2026. The tribute served to commemorate Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008667
    VIRIN: 260630-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111738162
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans: Wreath Laying Ceremony, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail250NewOrleans, Sail250NOLA, FWNOLA, NOLAFW, MeetTheFleet

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