Sail 250 New Orleans: Wreath Laying Ceremony

U.S. Marines hold a wreath laying ceremony during Sail 250 New Orleans, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Ceremony in Slidell, Louisiana, May 30, 2026. The tribute served to commemorate Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008667
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738162
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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