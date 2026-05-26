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    American flag at half-staff

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The American flag flies at half-staff at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 19, 2026. The 121st Air Refueling Wing’s flag, along with those of all Ohio, flew at half-staff for over a month in honor of Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who died on March 12, 2026, in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq while flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008664
    VIRIN: 260319-Z-UU033-1005
    Filename: DOD_111738099
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American flag at half-staff, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. National Guard
    OLD Glory
    Air National Guard
    American flag

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