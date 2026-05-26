American flag at half-staff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The American flag flies at half-staff at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 19, 2026. The 121st Air Refueling Wing’s flag, along with those of all Ohio, flew at half-staff for over a month in honor of Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who died on March 12, 2026, in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq while flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson).