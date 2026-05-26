Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Speaks to Media in Singapore

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to the media in Singapore, May 30, 2026. He is in the Indo-Pacific region attending the Shangri-La Dialogue, an opportunity to discuss the region’s security challenges and engage in bilateral talks hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 07:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008658
|Filename:
|DOD_111738018
|Length:
|00:14:23
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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