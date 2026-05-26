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    Hegseth Speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue 2026

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    SINGAPORE

    05.29.2026

    Video by Pete Hatzakos 

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue May 30, 2026, in Singapore, which is May 29 on the U.S. East Coast. Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the event is an opportunity to discuss the region’s security challenges and engage in bilateral talks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 00:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008656
    Filename: DOD_111737864
    Length: 00:56:38
    Location: SG

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Hegseth Speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 , by Pete Hatzakos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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