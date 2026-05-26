Hegseth Speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue May 30, 2026, in Singapore, which is May 29 on the U.S. East Coast. Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the event is an opportunity to discuss the region’s security challenges and engage in bilateral talks.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2026 00:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008656
|Filename:
|DOD_111737864
|Length:
|00:56:38
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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