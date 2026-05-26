Hegseth Speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008656" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue May 30, 2026, in Singapore, which is May 29 on the U.S. East Coast. Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the event is an opportunity to discuss the region’s security challenges and engage in bilateral talks.