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    Lethal Kinetic Strike, May 29, 2026

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command       

    On May 29, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed. SOUTHCOM is unwavering in its commitment to applying total systemic friction on the cartels.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008653
    VIRIN: 260530-D-D0465-6231
    Filename: DOD_111737820
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    This work, Lethal Kinetic Strike, May 29, 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CaribOps

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