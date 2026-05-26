Service Members Visit Children at Manning Family Children’s Hospital

U.S. Marines visit the Manning Family Children’s Hospital as part of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026. Service members visited the hospital as part of Sail 250 New Orleans and the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 19:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008651
|VIRIN:
|260629-M-NH922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737753
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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