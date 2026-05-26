Service Members Visit Children at Manning Family Children’s Hospital

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008651" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines visit the Manning Family Children’s Hospital as part of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026. Service members visited the hospital as part of Sail 250 New Orleans and the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)