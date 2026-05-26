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    Sail 250 New Orleans: Service Members Visit Children at Manning Family Children’s Hospital

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines visit the Manning Family Children’s Hospital as part of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026. Service members visited the hospital as part of Sail 250 New Orleans and the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 19:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008651
    VIRIN: 260629-M-NH922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111737753
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans: Service Members Visit Children at Manning Family Children’s Hospital, by LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sail250NOLA, Sail250NewOrleans, MFR, Children, Hospital, Community

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