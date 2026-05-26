SEC Chairman Tours MCB Camp Pendleton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paul S. Atkins, 34th chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other representatives with the SEC receive a tour of Assault Craft Unit 5 and the School of Infantry – West at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. The tour featured static displays, financial literacy classes and a town hall meeting designed to educate and empower service members to better manage their finances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)