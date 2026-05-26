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    SEC Chairman Tours MCB Camp Pendleton

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Paul S. Atkins, 34th chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other representatives with the SEC receive a tour of Assault Craft Unit 5 and the School of Infantry – West at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. The tour featured static displays, financial literacy classes and a town hall meeting designed to educate and empower service members to better manage their finances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 21:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008650
    VIRIN: 260527-M-VM027-1002
    Filename: DOD_111737747
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, SEC Chairman Tours MCB Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Securities and Exchange Commission, ACU-5, LCAC, Navy, SOIWEST, Financial Literacy

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