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    B-Roll 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, complete Vertical Assault Course

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a vertical assault course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts vertical assault and raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008647
    VIRIN: 260514-M-DN209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111737663
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-Roll 2nd Bn., 5th Marines, complete Vertical Assault Course, by LCpl Zackery Dear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TRAP Course, EOTG, USMC, Camp Pendleton, Blue Diamond, V25

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