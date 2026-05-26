U.S. Marine speak about vertical assault, raid training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008643" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Trey Edelstein, a platoon commander with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speaks about vertical assault and raid training during interviews at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts vertical assault and raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. Edelstein is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)