U.S. Marine speak about vertical assault, raid training

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Trey Edelstein, a platoon commander with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speaks about vertical assault and raid training during interviews at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts vertical assault and raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. Edelstein is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008643
|VIRIN:
|260516-M-DN209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737636
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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