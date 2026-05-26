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    U.S. Marine speak about vertical assault, raid training

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Trey Edelstein, a platoon commander with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speaks about vertical assault and raid training during interviews at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts vertical assault and raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. Edelstein is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008643
    VIRIN: 260516-M-DN209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111737636
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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