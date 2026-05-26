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    Coast Guard rescues 3 from cave near Santa Cruz

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    SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescues three people from a cave near Santa Cruz, California, May 17, 2026. Aircrew members hoisted all three individuals and transferred them to the care of nearby CAL FIRE and Santa Cruz County Fire personnel for further evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 17:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008640
    VIRIN: 260517-G-VC040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111737551
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Search and Rescue (SAR)

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