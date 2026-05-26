Coast Guard rescues 3 from cave near Santa Cruz

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescues three people from a cave near Santa Cruz, California, May 17, 2026. Aircrew members hoisted all three individuals and transferred them to the care of nearby CAL FIRE and Santa Cruz County Fire personnel for further evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008640
|VIRIN:
|260517-G-VC040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737551
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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