Coast Guard rescues 3 from cave near Santa Cruz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008640" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescues three people from a cave near Santa Cruz, California, May 17, 2026. Aircrew members hoisted all three individuals and transferred them to the care of nearby CAL FIRE and Santa Cruz County Fire personnel for further evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)