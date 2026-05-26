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    Exercise Garnet Rattler 26, integrating JTACs into maneuver warfare

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    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division integrate joint terminal attack controllers and forward air controllers into live-fire ranges during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, May 15, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen intended to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Cinematic Background Music by IlyaSound

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008638
    VIRIN: 260515-M-MU704-1001
    Filename: DOD_111737414
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: IDAHO, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler 26, integrating JTACs into maneuver warfare, by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    FSB
    Garnet Rattler
    USMC
    JTAC

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