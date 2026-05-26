U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division integrate joint terminal attack controllers and forward air controllers into live-fire ranges during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, May 15, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen intended to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Cinematic Background Music by IlyaSound
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008638
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-MU704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737414
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler 26, integrating JTACs into maneuver warfare, by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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