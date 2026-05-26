Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment (1-23 IN), 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) use one-way Neros Archer First-Person View (FPV) Drones to conduct attacks on stationary targets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 20, 2026. This was 1-23 IN’s first infantry platoon-level drone live fire strike validation exercise conducted in support of the Department of War’s directive to achieve total drone dominance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008636
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-IP596-1557
|Filename:
|DOD_111737338
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-23 IN Neros Archer UAS LFX, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.