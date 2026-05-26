1-23 IN Neros Archer UAS LFX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment (1-23 IN), 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) use one-way Neros Archer First-Person View (FPV) Drones to conduct attacks on stationary targets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 20, 2026. This was 1-23 IN’s first infantry platoon-level drone live fire strike validation exercise conducted in support of the Department of War’s directive to achieve total drone dominance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)