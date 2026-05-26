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    1-23 IN Neros Archer UAS LFX

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment (1-23 IN), 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) use one-way Neros Archer First-Person View (FPV) Drones to conduct attacks on stationary targets at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 20, 2026. This was 1-23 IN’s first infantry platoon-level drone live fire strike validation exercise conducted in support of the Department of War’s directive to achieve total drone dominance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008636
    VIRIN: 260520-A-IP596-1557
    Filename: DOD_111737338
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    7th Infantry Division
    DOW
    FPV Drone
    Drone Dominance
    FPV Drone Training
    7th Infantry Division (MDC-PAC)

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