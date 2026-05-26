SEC Chairman Tours MCB Camp Pendleton

Paul S. Atkins, 34th chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other representatives with the SEC receive a tour of Assault Craft Unit 5 and the School of Infantry – West at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. The tour featured static displays, financial literacy classes and a town hall meeting designed to educate and empower service members to better manage their finances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008635
|VIRIN:
|260527-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737335
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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