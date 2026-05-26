Sail 250 New Orleans: U.S. Marines and Sailors Physically Train at the Ceasars Superdome

U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a physical training event at Caesars Superdome during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008633
|VIRIN:
|260629-M-UQ888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111737302
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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