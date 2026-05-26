Sail 250 New Orleans: SUAS Display

U.S. Marines with 2nd Recon Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, showcase the small unmanned aircraft system during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008630
|VIRIN:
|260629-M-MO302-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111737262
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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