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    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Sail 250

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Helicopter crews from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans fly over the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 28, 2026. Sail 250 New Orleans  commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008629
    VIRIN: 260529-G-PO504-1098
    Filename: DOD_111737258
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    TAGS

    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle
    USCGC Eagle
    USCG
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 237)
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 New Orleans

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