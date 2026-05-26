Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Sail 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Helicopter crews from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans fly over the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 28, 2026. Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)