Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Sail 250

Helicopter crews from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans fly over the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 28, 2026. Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008629
|VIRIN:
|260529-G-PO504-1098
|Filename:
|DOD_111737258
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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