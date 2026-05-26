Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Offloads at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, transports equipment and personnel ashore from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD) 48 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned from a four-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific as part of TF Ashland, supporting regional security and allied integration through crisis response operations and immediate capabilities alongside partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jashua Hernandez Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008624
|VIRIN:
|260528-M-BX561-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111737140
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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