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    Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Offloads at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jashua Hernandez Ramos 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, transports equipment and personnel ashore from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD) 48 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned from a four-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific as part of TF Ashland, supporting regional security and allied integration through crisis response operations and immediate capabilities alongside partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jashua Hernandez Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008624
    VIRIN: 260528-M-BX561-1004
    Filename: DOD_111737140
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Offloads at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, by LCpl Jashua Hernandez Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    15th MEU LCAC, Marines, USMC

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