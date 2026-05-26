Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Offloads at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008624" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, transports equipment and personnel ashore from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD) 48 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned from a four-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific as part of TF Ashland, supporting regional security and allied integration through crisis response operations and immediate capabilities alongside partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jashua Hernandez Ramos)