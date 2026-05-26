Lockport Lock opens for the season after construction on the gates and electrical systems. Video shows vessel traffic, gates lowering and opening, and water being released from the chamber.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008623
|VIRIN:
|260521-O-JV047-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_111737137
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lockport Lock, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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