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    Lockport Lock

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    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Lockport Lock opens for the season after construction on the gates and electrical systems. Video shows vessel traffic, gates lowering and opening, and water being released from the chamber.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008623
    VIRIN: 260521-O-JV047-1111
    Filename: DOD_111737137
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lockport Lock, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Chicago District
    construction
    Lockport Lock & Dam
    Maintenance fleet

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