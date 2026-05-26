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    545th Transportation Company Spiritual Readiness Training Reel

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers with the 545th Transportation Company participate in a buddy dodgeball exercise for spiritual readiness in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 28, 2026. The unit ministry team put together this event to build morale and cohesion among the team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008622
    VIRIN: 260528-A-JU985-9952
    Filename: DOD_111737122
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    This work, 545th Transportation Company Spiritual Readiness Training Reel, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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