545th Transportation Company Spiritual Readiness Training Reel

U.S. Soldiers with the 545th Transportation Company participate in a buddy dodgeball exercise for spiritual readiness in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 28, 2026. The unit ministry team put together this event to build morale and cohesion among the team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008622
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-JU985-9952
|Filename:
|DOD_111737122
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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