545th Transportation Company Spiritual Readiness Training Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008622" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 545th Transportation Company participate in a buddy dodgeball exercise for spiritual readiness in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 28, 2026. The unit ministry team put together this event to build morale and cohesion among the team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)