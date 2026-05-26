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    DTRA Partners With Mauritius On Port Security

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    MAURITIUS

    05.29.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Highlights from Mauritius. DTRA and our partners from the Government of Mauritius and the U.S. Embassy Port Louis conducting a joint CWMD HAZMAT Response Exercise at Port Louis Harbour — building readiness, strengthening partnerships, and protecting communities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008619
    VIRIN: 260529-D-HT311-4136
    Filename: DOD_111737051
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: MU

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA Partners With Mauritius On Port Security, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Building Partner Capacity Site
    DTRA Global

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