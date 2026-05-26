Highlights from Mauritius. DTRA and our partners from the Government of Mauritius and the U.S. Embassy Port Louis conducting a joint CWMD HAZMAT Response Exercise at Port Louis Harbour — building readiness, strengthening partnerships, and protecting communities.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008619
|VIRIN:
|260529-D-HT311-4136
|Filename:
|DOD_111737051
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|MU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DTRA Partners With Mauritius On Port Security, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.