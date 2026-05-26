(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB TALN Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing and 512th Contingency Response Squadron participate in training through the Tactics and Leadership Nexus course on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The TALN course is designed as a combat skills refresher course that includes both classroom and hands-on portions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008615
    VIRIN: 260400-F-IN607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111736852
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB TALN Course, by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    512th Contingency Response Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video