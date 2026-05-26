Dover AFB TALN Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008615" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing and 512th Contingency Response Squadron participate in training through the Tactics and Leadership Nexus course on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The TALN course is designed as a combat skills refresher course that includes both classroom and hands-on portions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)