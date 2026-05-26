Dover AFB TALN Course

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing and 512th Contingency Response Squadron participate in training through the Tactics and Leadership Nexus course on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The TALN course is designed as a combat skills refresher course that includes both classroom and hands-on portions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008615
|VIRIN:
|260400-F-IN607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111736852
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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