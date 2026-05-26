(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company MCMAP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute tan belt techniques as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 27, 2026. During recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008614
    VIRIN: 260527-M-MU546-1001
    Filename: DOD_111736851
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company MCMAP, by LCpl Melanie Soni Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    India
    MCMAP
    MCRDPI
    recruits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video