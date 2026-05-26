India Company MCMAP

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute tan belt techniques as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 27, 2026. During recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008614
|VIRIN:
|260527-M-MU546-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111736851
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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