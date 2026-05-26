(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FBI Honolulu: Aircraft Lasering

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    As this video footage of aircraft lasering incidents demonstrates, shining a laser at an aircraft can significantly impair a pilot’s field of vision and presents a danger to those in the aircraft and on the ground. Federal law treats aircraft lasering as a serious criminal offense. Knowingly aiming a laser pointer beam at an aircraft or its flight path is a federal felony punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to five years. Where the aircraft is federally operated, lasering the aircraft can also constitute assault on a federal officer. Individuals who aid and abet such conduct, or even those who act as accessories after the fact, may also face federal prosecution.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008612
    VIRIN: 260529-O-D0355-3808
    Filename: DOD_111736847
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FBI Honolulu: Aircraft Lasering, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FBI
    Honolulu
    FBI Honolulu
    Aircraft Lasering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video