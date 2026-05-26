FBI Honolulu: Aircraft Lasering

As this video footage of aircraft lasering incidents demonstrates, shining a laser at an aircraft can significantly impair a pilot’s field of vision and presents a danger to those in the aircraft and on the ground. Federal law treats aircraft lasering as a serious criminal offense. Knowingly aiming a laser pointer beam at an aircraft or its flight path is a federal felony punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to five years. Where the aircraft is federally operated, lasering the aircraft can also constitute assault on a federal officer. Individuals who aid and abet such conduct, or even those who act as accessories after the fact, may also face federal prosecution.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008612
|VIRIN:
|260529-O-D0355-3808
|Filename:
|DOD_111736847
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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