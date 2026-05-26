10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Command 2026

Leaders and Soldiers gather to celebrate Col. Michael P. Tumlin, the outgoing commander of 10th Mountain Division Artillery, DIVARTY, and Col. Adam T. Ropelewski, the incoming commander of DIVARTY during the DIVARTY Change of Command on Fort Drum, New York, May 29, 2026. The ceremony was held to commemorate the outgoing DIVARTY commander and welcome the incoming DIVARTY commander. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008609
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-HO064-8782
|Filename:
|DOD_111736768
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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