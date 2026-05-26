10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Command 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders and Soldiers gather to celebrate Col. Michael P. Tumlin, the outgoing commander of 10th Mountain Division Artillery, DIVARTY, and Col. Adam T. Ropelewski, the incoming commander of DIVARTY during the DIVARTY Change of Command on Fort Drum, New York, May 29, 2026. The ceremony was held to commemorate the outgoing DIVARTY commander and welcome the incoming DIVARTY commander. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)