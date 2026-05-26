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    10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Command 2026

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    10th Mountain Division

    Leaders and Soldiers gather to celebrate Col. Michael P. Tumlin, the outgoing commander of 10th Mountain Division Artillery, DIVARTY, and Col. Adam T. Ropelewski, the incoming commander of DIVARTY during the DIVARTY Change of Command on Fort Drum, New York, May 29, 2026. The ceremony was held to commemorate the outgoing DIVARTY commander and welcome the incoming DIVARTY commander. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008609
    VIRIN: 260529-A-HO064-8782
    Filename: DOD_111736768
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    Ceremony, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum

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