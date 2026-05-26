Sail 250 New Orleans: USS Kearsarge docks

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), docks during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 28, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008608
|VIRIN:
|260628-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111736761
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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