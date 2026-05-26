B-Roll: H&HS MCAS New River Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008606" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew W. J. Raich, relinquished command of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River to Lt. Col. Andrew V. Behrends, during the H&HS change of command ceremony at MCAS New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 29, 2026. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)