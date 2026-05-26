U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew W. J. Raich, relinquished command of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River to Lt. Col. Andrew V. Behrends, during the H&HS change of command ceremony at MCAS New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 29, 2026. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008606
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-DR174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111736661
|Length:
|00:29:56
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: H&HS MCAS New River Change of Command, by Cpl Salvador Flores Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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