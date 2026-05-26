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    B-Roll: H&HS MCAS New River Change of Command

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    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew W. J. Raich, relinquished command of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River to Lt. Col. Andrew V. Behrends, during the H&HS change of command ceremony at MCAS New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 29, 2026. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008606
    VIRIN: 260529-M-DR174-1001
    Filename: DOD_111736661
    Length: 00:29:56
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: H&HS MCAS New River Change of Command, by Cpl Salvador Flores Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marine Corps Installations East
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    MCAS New River
    USMC
    Change of Command Ceremony

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