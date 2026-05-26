Lifejacket worn, nobody mourns. Hunter set out for a day of hunting at a USACE New England District recreation park. While listing the items he has brough for the day, he remembers that he packed his lifejacket and recalls a moment from the year previous that he regrets having not worn it. The segment ends with a local NAE USACE Park Ranger reminding guests at USACE recreational parks to wear their lifejacket whenever they are on or around water.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 13:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008605
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-YQ603-5687
|Filename:
|DOD_111736610
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lifejacket PSA at New England Recreation Sites., by Brian Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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