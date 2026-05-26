Lifejacket PSA at New England Recreation Sites.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lifejacket worn, nobody mourns. Hunter set out for a day of hunting at a USACE New England District recreation park. While listing the items he has brough for the day, he remembers that he packed his lifejacket and recalls a moment from the year previous that he regrets having not worn it. The segment ends with a local NAE USACE Park Ranger reminding guests at USACE recreational parks to wear their lifejacket whenever they are on or around water.