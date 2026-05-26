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    Lifejacket PSA at New England Recreation Sites.

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    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Brian Murphy 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Lifejacket worn, nobody mourns. Hunter set out for a day of hunting at a USACE New England District recreation park. While listing the items he has brough for the day, he remembers that he packed his lifejacket and recalls a moment from the year previous that he regrets having not worn it. The segment ends with a local NAE USACE Park Ranger reminding guests at USACE recreational parks to wear their lifejacket whenever they are on or around water.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008605
    VIRIN: 260529-A-YQ603-5687
    Filename: DOD_111736610
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lifejacket PSA at New England Recreation Sites., by Brian Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Lifejacket
    USACE New England District

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