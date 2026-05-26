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    2026 Dangers of Browns Island  Awareness

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Jeffrey Cummings, director of Range Control, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, and Mr. Tom Pieratti, range control officer, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, advise the public on the dangers surrounding Browns Island at MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 21, 2026. Browns Island remains strictly off-limits due to ongoing live-fire training exercises and the presence of dangerous unexploded ordnance. All personnel accessing the island must be accompanied by an explosive ordnance disposal technician due to extreme dangers associated with the high-hazard impact area. For safety reasons, anchoring, disembarking, or engaging in bottom-disturbing activities are strictly prohibited on Browns Island and the surrounding waters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw and Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 12:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008596
    VIRIN: 260529-M-DR024-1001
    Filename: DOD_111736267
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    MCB Camp Lejuene
    Browns Island
    EOD
    Onslow Beach

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