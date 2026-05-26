2026 Dangers of Browns Island  Awareness

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Jeffrey Cummings, director of Range Control, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, and Mr. Tom Pieratti, range control officer, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, advise the public on the dangers surrounding Browns Island at MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 21, 2026. Browns Island remains strictly off-limits due to ongoing live-fire training exercises and the presence of dangerous unexploded ordnance. All personnel accessing the island must be accompanied by an explosive ordnance disposal technician due to extreme dangers associated with the high-hazard impact area. For safety reasons, anchoring, disembarking, or engaging in bottom-disturbing activities are strictly prohibited on Browns Island and the surrounding waters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw and Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 12:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008596
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-DR024-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111736267
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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