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    ADN 1-26 Evolving the Command Post to Employ C2 Nodes

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    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    This video explores the critical evolution of Army command and control with the release of Army Doctrine Note (ADN) 1-26, "Employing Command and Control Nodes." On a modern battlefield defined by persistent surveillance and long-range precision weapons, the traditional, large-scale command post has become a significant liability. ADN 1-26 provides a framework for transitioning from a single, static headquarters to a distributed network of smaller, more resilient C2 nodes. This shift focuses on two key areas: survivability and effectiveness. Learn about the eight interdependent factors leaders must manage including mobility, dispersion, and signature management, to protect the C2 system without sacrificing operational momentum. The video also details how commanders can tailor C2 nodes. Discover the next steps your unit can take to revise SOPs, build standardized equipment kits, and train for the future of warfare. To survive and win, the command post must evolve, and ADN 1-26 explains how.
    https://usacac.army.mil/Organizations/Centers-of-Excellence-CoE/MCCoE/CADD/Army-Doctrine-Hierarchy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008593
    VIRIN: 260527-D-QF030-7718
    Filename: DOD_111736142
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: US

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    Command and Control
    doctrine

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