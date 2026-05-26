10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Outgoing Command Sgt. Major Brett W. Johnson passes the guidion for the last time to Major General Scott M. Naumann of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) during the Divisions Change of Responsibility on Fort Drum, New York, May 28, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability within the unit. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008588
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-AO831-9477
|Filename:
|DOD_111736035
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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