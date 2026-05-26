10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008588" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Outgoing Command Sgt. Major Brett W. Johnson passes the guidion for the last time to Major General Scott M. Naumann of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) during the Divisions Change of Responsibility on Fort Drum, New York, May 28, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability within the unit. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Mason Nichols)