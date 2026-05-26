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    10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    10th Mountain Division

    Outgoing Command Sgt. Major Brett W. Johnson passes the guidion for the last time to Major General Scott M. Naumann of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) during the Divisions Change of Responsibility on Fort Drum, New York, May 28, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability within the unit. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008588
    VIRIN: 260528-A-AO831-9477
    Filename: DOD_111736035
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Army
    Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division
    Western Hemisphere Command

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