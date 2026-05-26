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    VMA-223 homecoming

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, are welcomed home by family and friends at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. VMA-223 returned home after their deployment with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. Their return home marks the final deployment of VMA-223 as the last U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008587
    VIRIN: 260520-M-GQ491-1001
    Filename: DOD_111736018
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMA-223 homecoming, by LCpl Perri Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AV-8B Harrier II
    VMA-223
    2MAW
    USMCNews
    homecoming
    USMC

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