VMA-223 homecoming

U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, are welcomed home by family and friends at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. VMA-223 returned home after their deployment with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. Their return home marks the final deployment of VMA-223 as the last U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008587
|VIRIN:
|260520-M-GQ491-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111736018
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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