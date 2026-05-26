U.S. Army Special Operations Military Free Fall Course B-Roll 4k

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008579" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School attending the Military Free Fall Course and the Jumpmaster Course completed jumps from altitudes of 9,500 to 25,000 feet with and without weapons, combat equipment, night vision equipment and supplemental oxygen in day and night conditions. Military Free Fall Course students wearing high visibility orange land on Phillips Drop Zone at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Course students wearing their service uniforms land on Sidewinder Drop Zone at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.