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    U.S. Army Special Operations Military Free Fall Course B-Roll 4k

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    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School attending the Military Free Fall Course and the Jumpmaster Course completed jumps from altitudes of 9,500 to 25,000 feet with and without weapons, combat equipment, night vision equipment and supplemental oxygen in day and night conditions. Military Free Fall Course students wearing high visibility orange land on Phillips Drop Zone at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Course students wearing their service uniforms land on Sidewinder Drop Zone at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008579
    VIRIN: 260325-A-UL938-1402
    Filename: DOD_111735775
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Special Operations Military Free Fall Course B-Roll 4k, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Jumpmaster
    USAJFKSWCS
    skydive
    military free fall
    goarmysof
    Airborne

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