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    2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange

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    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S., European, and African military medical professionals participate in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. The event brings together nurses and medical leaders committed to strengthening teamwork, sharing expertise, and advancing military healthcare across continents. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, guides discussions on evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training. Participants explore strategic, operational, and clinical approaches that enhance readiness and improve care for service members worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008577
    VIRIN: 260522-A-MQ729-3035
    Filename: DOD_111735697
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

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    innovation
    AFN Bavaria
    Better In Bavaria
    2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange
    Excellence In Care
    Advancing Readiness

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