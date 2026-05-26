U.S., European, and African military medical professionals participate in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. The event brings together nurses and medical leaders committed to strengthening teamwork, sharing expertise, and advancing military healthcare across continents. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, guides discussions on evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training. Participants explore strategic, operational, and clinical approaches that enhance readiness and improve care for service members worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008577
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-MQ729-3035
|Filename:
|DOD_111735697
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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