video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S., European, and African military medical professionals participate in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. The event brings together nurses and medical leaders committed to strengthening teamwork, sharing expertise, and advancing military healthcare across continents. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, guides discussions on evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training. Participants explore strategic, operational, and clinical approaches that enhance readiness and improve care for service members worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)