(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers from the U.S. Army train with Polish firefighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    05.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Deven Batiste, assigned to the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses door breach training with the Bemowo Piskie military fire service at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 28, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008576
    VIRIN: 260528-A-LX804-1185
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111735682
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers from the U.S. Army train with Polish firefighters, by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    8th BEB
    StrongerTogether
    1st Cavalry Division
    366thMPAD26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video