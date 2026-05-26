Engineers from the U.S. Army train with Polish firefighters

U.S. Army Sgt. Deven Batiste, assigned to the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses door breach training with the Bemowo Piskie military fire service at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 28, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 10:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008576
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-LX804-1185
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735682
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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