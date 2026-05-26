School Sports Comrel

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 27, 2026) Military personnel and their families participate in a Community Relations (COMREL) event to help with a sporting event at a local school. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 08:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008572
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-MX262-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735626
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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