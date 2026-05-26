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    Capes and Crowns

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    ITALY

    04.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 28, 2026) Various characters visit with the children of military families to celebrate the month of the military child. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 08:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008569
    VIRIN: 260428-N-AH435-3001
    Filename: DOD_111735614
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capes and Crowns, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Capes and Crowns, NASSIG, Military child, month of the military child

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