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    AFN Naples Video Spot - Auto Skills Center

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260519-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 19, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the Auto Skills Center at NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 07:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008560
    VIRIN: 260528-N-EB640-5748
    Filename: DOD_111735569
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - Auto Skills Center, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Auto Skills Center
    Auto Skills
    MWR

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