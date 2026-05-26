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    Wyverns at Work: 606 ACS

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessenia Marrero, 606th Air Control Squadron vehicle maintenance supervisor, and Staff Sgt. David Perdue, 606th ACS power production supervisor, demonstrate the capabilities of the 606th Air Control Squadron to Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 26, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 06:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008559
    VIRIN: 260526-F-LD437-9566
    Filename: DOD_111735564
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, Wyverns at Work: 606 ACS, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    606 ACS
    31 FW
    Wyverns at Work

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