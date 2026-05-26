Wyverns at Work: 606 ACS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008559" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessenia Marrero, 606th Air Control Squadron vehicle maintenance supervisor, and Staff Sgt. David Perdue, 606th ACS power production supervisor, demonstrate the capabilities of the 606th Air Control Squadron to Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 26, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)