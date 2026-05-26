Wyverns at Work: 606 ACS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessenia Marrero, 606th Air Control Squadron vehicle maintenance supervisor, and Staff Sgt. David Perdue, 606th ACS power production supervisor, demonstrate the capabilities of the 606th Air Control Squadron to Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 26, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 06:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008559
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-LD437-9566
|Filename:
|DOD_111735564
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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