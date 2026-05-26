Spotlight on Mental Health: Airmen in the field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008558" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this final installment of Spotlight on Mental Health, two enlisted members at the forefront of mental health, Mental Health NCOIC, Tech. Sgt. Samantha Herrera and Bioenvironmental Flight Chief, Tech. Sgt. Antione Van, provide insight on leadership, wellness and being a Wingman. "In times of increased stress, it's not about eliminating stress. It's about protecting your functioning and recovery, and using support systems before it becomes too overwhelming," said Herrera.



In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)