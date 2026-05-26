In this final installment of Spotlight on Mental Health, two enlisted members at the forefront of mental health, Mental Health NCOIC, Tech. Sgt. Samantha Herrera and Bioenvironmental Flight Chief, Tech. Sgt. Antione Van, provide insight on leadership, wellness and being a Wingman. "In times of increased stress, it's not about eliminating stress. It's about protecting your functioning and recovery, and using support systems before it becomes too overwhelming," said Herrera.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 06:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008558
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735563
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spotlight on Mental Health: Airmen in the field, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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