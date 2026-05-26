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    Spotlight on Mental Health: Airmen in the field

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    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In this final installment of Spotlight on Mental Health, two enlisted members at the forefront of mental health, Mental Health NCOIC, Tech. Sgt. Samantha Herrera and Bioenvironmental Flight Chief, Tech. Sgt. Antione Van, provide insight on leadership, wellness and being a Wingman. "In times of increased stress, it's not about eliminating stress. It's about protecting your functioning and recovery, and using support systems before it becomes too overwhelming," said Herrera.

    In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 06:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008558
    VIRIN: 260528-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_111735563
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Spotlight on Mental Health: Airmen in the field, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Mental Health Awareness Month
    Medical Enlisted Corps
    mental health

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