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    AFN Naples News - Nettuno Memorial Day 2026 Ceremony

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    NETTUNO, ITALY

    05.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    260526-N-NY362-1003 (May 26, 2026) AFN Naples video news package highlighting the 2026 Memorial Day ceremony held at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008557
    VIRIN: 260526-N-NY362-1003
    Filename: DOD_111735551
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NETTUNO, IT

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    This work, AFN Naples News - Nettuno Memorial Day 2026 Ceremony, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Nettuno
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

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