260526-N-NY362-1003 (May 26, 2026) AFN Naples video news package highlighting the 2026 Memorial Day ceremony held at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008557
|VIRIN:
|260526-N-NY362-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111735551
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News - Nettuno Memorial Day 2026 Ceremony, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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