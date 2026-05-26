Airmen from the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron try out for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 15, 2026. The evaluation included completing the Air Force PT test in full combat gear, a ruck to the training facility where they practiced clearing rooms, and a combatives course where they learned basic techniques to apprehend an individual until back up arrives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 02:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008555
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-VY348-9020
|Filename:
|DOD_111735450
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 569th USFPS cadre evaluate Airmen for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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