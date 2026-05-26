Sasebo Memorial Day Fitness Challenge 2026

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 22, 2026) - Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sasebo hosts a Memorial Day fitness challenge at the Fleet Fitness Complex onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 22, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 03:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008554
|VIRIN:
|260522-N-HA212-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735448
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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