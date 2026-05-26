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    Coast Guard assists 20 adults, 1 child aboard disabled vessel offshore Maui

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    WAILUKU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Crew members assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii, assist 21 passengers aboard a disabled vessel near Maalaea Harbor, May 28, 2026. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew embarked 21 passengers from the charter vessel Maui Diamond after its engines became disabled and emitted smoke while transiting to the harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Coast Guard Station Maui)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 02:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008553
    VIRIN: 260528-G-BQ071-1002
    Filename: DOD_111735437
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: WAILUKU, HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    Coast Guard Station Maui
    Search and rescue
    USCG

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