Coast Guard assists 20 adults, 1 child aboard disabled vessel offshore Maui

Crew members assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii, assist 21 passengers aboard a disabled vessel near Maalaea Harbor, May 28, 2026. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew embarked 21 passengers from the charter vessel Maui Diamond after its engines became disabled and emitted smoke while transiting to the harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Coast Guard Station Maui)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 02:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008553
|VIRIN:
|260528-G-BQ071-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111735437
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|WAILUKU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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