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    Warrant Officer Training School Graduation Class 26-04

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-04 graduated May 28, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Since opening its doors in late 2024, the school has developed and graduated more than 200 Air Force warrant officers prepared to serve as trusted technical experts and credible advisors across the force. Embodying the Air Force Warrant Officer motto, “Technical Experts, Combat Leaders,” these professionals bridge the gap between the enlisted and commissioned officer corps while delivering specialized expertise directly to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 00:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008546
    VIRIN: 260528-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111735300
    Length: 01:09:53
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Warrant Officer Training School Graduation Class 26-04, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Warrant Officer Training School
    Air Force Warrant Officer
    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School graduation
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