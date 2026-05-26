Warrant Officer Training School Graduation Class 26-04

Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-04 graduated May 28, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Since opening its doors in late 2024, the school has developed and graduated more than 200 Air Force warrant officers prepared to serve as trusted technical experts and credible advisors across the force. Embodying the Air Force Warrant Officer motto, “Technical Experts, Combat Leaders,” these professionals bridge the gap between the enlisted and commissioned officer corps while delivering specialized expertise directly to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 00:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008546
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735300
|Length:
|01:09:53
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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