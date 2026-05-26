Warrant Officer Training School Graduation Class 26-04

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008546" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-04 graduated May 28, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Since opening its doors in late 2024, the school has developed and graduated more than 200 Air Force warrant officers prepared to serve as trusted technical experts and credible advisors across the force. Embodying the Air Force Warrant Officer motto, “Technical Experts, Combat Leaders,” these professionals bridge the gap between the enlisted and commissioned officer corps while delivering specialized expertise directly to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)