VMM-363 Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a change of command at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, May 28, 2026. Lt. Col. Geoffrey Blumenfeld relinquished command to Lt. Col. Nicholas Halsmer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 23:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008545
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-UB848-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735188
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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