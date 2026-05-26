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    VMM-363 Change of Command Ceremony

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a change of command at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, May 28, 2026. Lt. Col. Geoffrey Blumenfeld relinquished command to Lt. Col. Nicholas Halsmer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 23:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008545
    VIRIN: 260529-M-UB848-1001
    Filename: DOD_111735188
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

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    This work, VMM-363 Change of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MAG24
    vmm363

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