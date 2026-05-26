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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic

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    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 21, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008544
    VIRIN: 260521-N-ER894-2001
    Filename: DOD_111735163
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic, by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    7th Fleet
    Training & Readiness
    FTC 70

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