U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 21, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008544
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-ER894-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735163
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic, by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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