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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Emergency response units conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2026, to maintain operational readiness and strengthen coordination among first responders. Military personnel and emergency response teams responded to a simulated aircraft crash scenario as part of the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008543
    VIRIN: 260528-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111735013
    Length: 00:16:27
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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