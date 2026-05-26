Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

Emergency response units conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 28, 2026, to maintain operational readiness and strengthen coordination among first responders. Military personnel and emergency response teams responded to a simulated aircraft crash scenario as part of the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008543
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111735013
|Length:
|00:16:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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