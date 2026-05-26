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    B-ROLL: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle kicks of Sail 250 in New Orleans

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter BARQUE EAGLE arrives ahead of Sail 250 celebrations in New Orleans, LA, May 28, 2026. New Orleans is the inaugural port of Sail 250, a global gathering of tall ships and military ships celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 20:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008542
    VIRIN: 260528-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734919
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    TAGS

    Heartland
    295' Training Barque Eagle (WIX)
    S-250 Mobile Tactical Rigid Wall
    New Orleans
    America 250

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