B-ROLL: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle kicks of Sail 250 in New Orleans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter BARQUE EAGLE arrives ahead of Sail 250 celebrations in New Orleans, LA, May 28, 2026. New Orleans is the inaugural port of Sail 250, a global gathering of tall ships and military ships celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)