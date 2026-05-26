B-ROLL: U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle kicks of Sail 250 in New Orleans

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter BARQUE EAGLE arrives ahead of Sail 250 celebrations in New Orleans, LA, May 28, 2026. New Orleans is the inaugural port of Sail 250, a global gathering of tall ships and military ships celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 20:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008542
|VIRIN:
|260528-G-GN994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734919
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.